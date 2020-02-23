Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 1.31. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,631 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $204,461.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $192,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares in the company, valued at $52,379,055.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919. 6.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 2,202.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 619,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ambarella by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 283,255 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Ambarella by 99.2% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 527,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 262,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after acquiring an additional 204,353 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

