Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 2,331.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 867,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after purchasing an additional 832,222 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,936,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 546,312 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,657,000 after purchasing an additional 478,331 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 403,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 375.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 503,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,349,000 after purchasing an additional 397,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

