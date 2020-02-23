Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $57,827.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,315.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $420,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 19.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $194.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.01. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $106.65 and a 12 month high of $202.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

