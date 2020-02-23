American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $6,381,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $4,104,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in American Express by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $134.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

