American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

American International Group (NYSE:AIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.12.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. 4,913,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,981,410. American International Group has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in American International Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 93,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in American International Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

