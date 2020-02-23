American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of American States Water worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 18.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth about $115,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $34,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $815,885.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $104,184. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of AWR opened at $90.16 on Friday. American States Water Co has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

