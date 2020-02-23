American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.77. 1,222,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,406. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $141.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

