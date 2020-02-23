Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE AMP opened at $175.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day moving average is $153.67. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $121.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

