Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after buying an additional 1,226,534 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $13,513,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 77,413 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 70,098 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,808,000 after buying an additional 68,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,952,744. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMP traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.43. The stock had a trading volume of 595,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.57 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

