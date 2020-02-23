Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 746.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,719 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,161 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Ameris Bancorp worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 82,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,913.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

