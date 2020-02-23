AMO Coin (AMO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.36 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. AMO Coin has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.02 or 0.02952579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00230918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00141657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002731 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,872,356,473 tokens. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AMO Coin Token Trading

AMO Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

