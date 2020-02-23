Amon (AMN) Price Tops $0.0012

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Amon token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. Amon has a market cap of $697,814.00 and approximately $122.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.83 or 0.02930555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00229863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00143663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,032,044 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

