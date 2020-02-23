AmonD Price Tops $0.0010 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. AmonD has a total market cap of $574,695.00 and $171,400.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, CPDAX, Hanbitco and BitMart. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.83 or 0.02930555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00229863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00143663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,013,004 tokens. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, OKEx Korea, CPDAX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

