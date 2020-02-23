Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after acquiring an additional 456,490 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,774,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Amphenol by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 613,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $101.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $83.78 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.