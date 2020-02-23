Analysts Anticipate Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). Aspen Group posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

In related news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 21,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $155,351.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $66,616.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,589 shares of company stock worth $669,432. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASPU traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.12. 184,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,859. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.60 million, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

