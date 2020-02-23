Analysts Anticipate KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.14. KAR Auction Services reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities downgraded KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 2,428,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

