Analysts Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Landec posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Landec’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Landec by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,865,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 665,387 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Landec in the fourth quarter valued at $4,051,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Landec by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 368,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 118,393 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Landec by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Landec by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 514,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 81,836 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. 105,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,345. Landec has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

