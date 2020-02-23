Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) will post sales of $126.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.95 million to $127.64 million. Pioneer Energy Services reported sales of $141.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full-year sales of $571.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.76 million to $573.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $538.12 million, with estimates ranging from $521.10 million to $556.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pioneer Energy Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PESX opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

