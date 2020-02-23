Analysts Anticipate Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. Pyxis Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pyxis Tankers.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PXS shares. ValuEngine cut Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

PXS stock remained flat at $$1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.86. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

