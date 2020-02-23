Analysts Expect Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 152.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.39% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACHV remained flat at $$0.50 on Friday. 477,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.70. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.