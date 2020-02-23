Analysts Expect Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlantic Power.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:AT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.52. 156,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. Atlantic Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Power by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Atlantic Power by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Power by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

