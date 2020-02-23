Analysts Expect Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). Fluidigm reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLDM. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fluidigm from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. 336,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.34.

In other news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy bought 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,615.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 75,301 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 235,840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

