Analysts Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 117,087 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,434,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOD opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $723.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.