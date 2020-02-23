Analysts Expect NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) to Post $1.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. NRG Energy posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 953.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $7.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NRG Energy.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.81.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in NRG Energy by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 546,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 117,364 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 797.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,844 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $3,651,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

