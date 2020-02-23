Analysts Expect Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shiloh Industries’ earnings. Shiloh Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shiloh Industries.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $258.96 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shiloh Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Shiloh Industries by 1,280.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shiloh Industries by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Shiloh Industries by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shiloh Industries stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,452. Shiloh Industries has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $83.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

