Analysts Expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Stag Industrial posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,774. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

In related news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,832 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 869.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 435,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 390,874 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,006,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,913,000 after purchasing an additional 371,481 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,945,000 after purchasing an additional 360,563 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $10,222,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

