Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 23rd (AIG, APPN, ARR, BHVN, BMRN, CASA, CGJTF, EADSF, ENB, FSLR)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, February 23rd:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was downgraded by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners to a hold rating. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

