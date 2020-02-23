Analyzing Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and TCF Financial (OTCMKTS:TCF)

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCF Financial has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and TCF Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $14.88 million 2.53 $2.68 million N/A N/A TCF Financial $1.61 billion 4.02 $304.36 million $1.90 22.23

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Valley Bank and TCF Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A TCF Financial 0 5 5 1 2.64

TCF Financial has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.45%. Given TCF Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of TCF Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of TCF Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and TCF Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 18.04% N/A N/A TCF Financial 20.10% 14.01% 1.43%

Summary

TCF Financial beats Pacific Valley Bank on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides business and consumer loans; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and bank to bank transfer services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; commercial real estate loans; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 314 branches consisting of 189 traditional branches, 122 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

