AnarchistsPrime (ACP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $564.00

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. AnarchistsPrime has a market capitalization of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded 79.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime (CRYPTO:ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.