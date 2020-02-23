Anchor (ANCT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31,458.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Anchor token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00007920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and approximately $31,458.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.43 or 0.02991492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00231816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00143795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002765 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor's total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,248 tokens. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Anchor Token Trading

