Andra AP fonden Acquires 1,100 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.78.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $231.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.95 and its 200 day moving average is $202.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $155.30 and a 52-week high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 11.38%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.