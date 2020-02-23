Andra AP fonden Acquires 2,500 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

