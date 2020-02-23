Andra AP fonden Acquires 67,400 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of Under Armour worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 14.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 380.1% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

