Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.08% of Autoliv worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 67,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. Autoliv Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.07 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

