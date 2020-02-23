Andra AP fonden Buys 8,400 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.64%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.