Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $65,183,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,857,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,057,000 after purchasing an additional 562,064 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,699,000 after purchasing an additional 391,594 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at about $20,917,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMO opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $66.42 and a one year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.7965 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

