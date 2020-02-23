Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,460,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,911 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $20,134,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock opened at $255.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.93.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

