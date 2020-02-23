Andra AP fonden Decreases Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,144 shares of company stock worth $7,612,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Shares of PRU opened at $92.60 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.43.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

