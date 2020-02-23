Andra AP fonden Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,398,000 after buying an additional 557,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $49,308,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,686,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $178.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.14. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $148.15 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

