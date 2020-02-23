Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Msci were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $309.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.65 and a 200-day moving average of $250.36. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.23 and a fifty-two week high of $335.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.