Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after buying an additional 560,814 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Baxter International by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,767,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,770,000 after buying an additional 534,256 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,322,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Baxter International by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,033,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,038,000 after buying an additional 319,891 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.73. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

