Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.08% of Signature Bank worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.76. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $111.91 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

