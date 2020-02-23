Andra AP fonden Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lowered Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

