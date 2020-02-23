Andra AP fonden Has $5.53 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. BNP Paribas started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.