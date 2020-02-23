Andra AP fonden Has $5.58 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.13 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 134.53%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

