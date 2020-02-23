Andra AP fonden Has $5.62 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Snap-on worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 346,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after acquiring an additional 97,484 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 386,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,396,000 after acquiring an additional 53,977 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Snap-on by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $160.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.07. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

