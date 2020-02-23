Andra AP fonden Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Ball by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ball by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $596,226.10. Insiders sold 49,495 shares of company stock worth $3,292,291 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.01.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $76.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.62. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.