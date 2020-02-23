Andra AP fonden Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 28.9% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $208.81 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $143.18 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $414.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

