Andra AP fonden Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Iqvia by 10.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Iqvia by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the third quarter worth approximately $3,982,000. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $163.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $130.77 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.87.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

