Andra AP fonden Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

